Cosatu hails Treasury’s plan to fund infrastructure for growth and jobs
Treasury’s proposed changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act is seen as an alternative to the policy of prescribed assets
28 February 2021 - 23:47
Labour federation Cosatu said on Sunday that proposed changes to the Pension Funds Act regulations will help mobilise much-needed investment in infrastructure.
On Friday, the Treasury gazetted long-awaited draft changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act aimed at encouraging the savings industry to invest in infrastructure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now