Economy Cosatu hails Treasury’s plan to fund infrastructure for growth and jobs Treasury’s proposed changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act is seen as an alternative to the policy of prescribed assets BL PREMIUM

Labour federation Cosatu said on Sunday that proposed changes to the Pension Funds Act regulations will help mobilise much-needed investment in infrastructure.

On Friday, the Treasury gazetted long-awaited draft changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act aimed at encouraging the savings industry to invest in infrastructure...