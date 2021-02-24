Long slog to secure SA’s fiscal future

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget struck a fine balance between supporting the economy through the ongoing pandemic and working towards putting SA’s finances on a sustainable path.

Though a better-than-expected tax haul will help reduce the budget deficit in the coming years and help slow runaway debt levels, Mboweni warned in his budget speech on Wednesday that public finances remain “dangerously stretched”.

Economists welcomed the improved fiscal metrics outlined in the budget, lauding the commitment to financial sustainability, but warned that SA still has a “long hard slog” to achieve it aims.

The Treasury stuck to its guns on fiscal consolidation efforts, which are largely premised on securing R264.1bn in spending cuts over the next three years, mainly from reductions in the wage bill. However, there remains substantial execution risk to delivering on the wage savings in the face of union opposition.

The better-than-expected R99.6bn tax revenue overrun also helped stave off tax hikes, which is expected to support both consumers and businesses at a time when the economy remains fragile.

SA’s 2020/2021 consolidated deficit is now expected to come in at 14%, better than the 15.7% forecast in the October medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). It will hit 9.3% of GDP in the 2021/2022 fiscal year before falling to 6.3% in 2023/2024.