budget 2021
COLLECTED INCOME: Treasury’s R99.6bn windfall
Revenue collection is better than expected, heading off a controversial wealth tax and personal tax increases
25 February 2021 - 06:00
SA’s tax revenue collection for the 2020/2021 fiscal year turned out to be nearly R100bn more than initially expected, finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed.
According to the National Treasury, the fiscus collected a revised R1.21-trillion in gross tax, R99.6bn more than the R1.12-trillion forecast by Mboweni in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in October last year...
