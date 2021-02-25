Special Reports budget 2021 COLLECTED INCOME: Treasury’s R99.6bn windfall Revenue collection is better than expected, heading off a controversial wealth tax and personal tax increases BL PREMIUM

SA’s tax revenue collection for the 2020/2021 fiscal year turned out to be nearly R100bn more than initially expected, finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed.

According to the National Treasury, the fiscus collected a revised R1.21-trillion in gross tax, R99.6bn more than the R1.12-trillion forecast by Mboweni in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in October last year...