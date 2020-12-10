Economy Some private-sector workers may have a cheerier 2021 A survey from consultancy Willis Towers Watson, suggests pay could increase by 5% on average for some workers BL PREMIUM

After a dismal 2020 there may be some good news in store for private-sector employees next year — especially if they work in the hi-tech or pharmaceuticals industries.

Research from consultancy Willis Towers Watson suggests that private-sector workers are set to receive an average pay rise of 5% in 2021...