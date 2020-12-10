Features The year of the pandemic — 2020 according to economists A handful of leading economists take stock of 2020, sharing the lessons they have learnt from the domestic and global economy, as well as their top predictions for 2021 BL PREMIUM

Nothing sharpens one’s focus like the worst pandemic in 100 years. Economists are processing the insights this has afforded them into the state of the SA economy and the world in general.

Most are predictably sombre in their assessment of SA’s past performance, and its political and economic outlook. Among the most provocative is Sygnia group CEO Magda Wierzycka...