Economy GDP rebound does not get SA out of trouble Growth rate comes in faster than expected but recovery likely to be slow and fraught with risk

SA’s stronger-than-forecast rebound as lockdown restrictions eased in the third quarter does not indicate that there will be a quick recovery from the Covid-19 shock.

Economists warned that the risks of renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus and possible restrictions could threaten the sustainability of the nascent recovery, while failure to deliver promised economic reforms will undermine efforts to beat widespread unemployment and inequality...