GDP recovers — but is it a dead cat bounce? While the sharp rebound in third-quarter GDP is uplifting, the economy will probably end the year having shrunk 8%

Any euphoria over the SA economy bouncing back an annualised 66.1% in the third quarter should be tempered by the realisation that it is still likely to contract about 8% for 2020 as a whole.

Even so, the recent outperformance is cause for celebration. The quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted and annualised (q/q saa) figure far exceeded the 50.3% forecast by the Reserve Bank and the Reuters consensus of 52.6%...