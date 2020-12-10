GDP recovers — but is it a dead cat bounce?
While the sharp rebound in third-quarter GDP is uplifting, the economy will probably end the year having shrunk 8%
10 December 2020 - 05:00
Any euphoria over the SA economy bouncing back an annualised 66.1% in the third quarter should be tempered by the realisation that it is still likely to contract about 8% for 2020 as a whole.
Even so, the recent outperformance is cause for celebration. The quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted and annualised (q/q saa) figure far exceeded the 50.3% forecast by the Reserve Bank and the Reuters consensus of 52.6%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now