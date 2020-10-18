Economy Agriculture plan will boost growth and development, Agri SA says Farmers’ bodies stress importance of access to local and international markets BL PREMIUM

The agriculture and agro-processing master plan will help to achieve long-term growth and development in the sector, which is regarded as one of the bright spots of the embattled SA economy, industry stakeholders said.

The labour-intensive agricultural sector, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for about 900,000 jobs, is one of the resilient sectors of the economy.