Agriculture plan will boost growth and development, Agri SA says
Farmers’ bodies stress importance of access to local and international markets
18 October 2020 - 16:38
The agriculture and agro-processing master plan will help to achieve long-term growth and development in the sector, which is regarded as one of the bright spots of the embattled SA economy, industry stakeholders said.
The labour-intensive agricultural sector, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for about 900,000 jobs, is one of the resilient sectors of the economy.
