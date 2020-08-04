Fuel price increase set to cost agriculture sector up to R1bn
The fuel price hikes will push up farmers' input costs and will filter through to food prices
04 August 2020 - 21:23
The agricultural sector, which grew 27.8% in the first quarter, is set to lose up to R1bn in input costs due to the fuel price increase which industry leaders say will have a knock-on effect on food prices.
The mineral resources & energy department announced on Monday that petrol will increase by 5c and diesel by 45c at midnight on Wednesday, due to the dollar/rand exchange rate and an increase in crude oil price.
