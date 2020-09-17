Features / Cover Story Covid-19 report card: ranking SA’s best and worst ministers The sheer scale of the coronavirus crisis put the cabinet squarely in the spotlight. Some ministers stepped up and shone; others failed dismally ... BL PREMIUM

As the state loosens its grip on the daily lives of its citizens and life begins returning to "normal", President Cyril Ramaphosa has a rare chance to evaluate his executive team and determine if it is fit for purpose — because the steepest part of the country’s Covid-19 journey is only just beginning.

This week, the FM collated the views of analysts to compile a report card of how the cabinet performed during Covid-19. The results were, as expected, depressing: on average, the ministers scored a low "D".