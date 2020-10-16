News Leader
WATCH: How viable is the economic recovery plan
Miriam Altman, commissioner in national planning in the presidency, talks to Business Day TV about the recovery plan
16 October 2020 - 07:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his economic recovery plan on Thursday.
Growth of about 3% on average over the next decade, the creation of 800,000 jobs, reliable energy supply and infrastructure development are some of the aims of the plan.
Business Day TV spoke to Miriam Altman, commissioner in the national planning in the presidency, about the viability of the plan.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.