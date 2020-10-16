Economy

WATCH: How viable is the economic recovery plan

Miriam Altman, commissioner in national planning in the presidency, talks to Business Day TV about the recovery plan

16 October 2020 - 07:18 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his economic recovery plan on Thursday.

Growth of about 3% on average over the next decade, the creation of 800,000 jobs, reliable energy supply and infrastructure development are some of the aims of the plan.

Business Day TV spoke to Miriam Altman, commissioner in the national planning in the presidency, about the viability of the plan.

