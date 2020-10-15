National NEWS ANALYSIS NEWS ANALYSIS: Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s rescue plan credible? The R100bn employment stimulus aiming to create 800,000 part-time job opportunities is the boldest aspect BL PREMIUM

One question stands out in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s growth and recovery plan: is it credible?

To be credible it must target the right things and it must be implementable. Will the plan do these things?