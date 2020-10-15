National These are the nuts and bolts of Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan The president says the state has committed R100bn over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market recovers BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an ambitious economic recovery and reconstruction plan that aims to embark on a mass employment programme, re-industrialise the economy, and secure a reliable energy supply within two years, among other short-to-medium term targets.

“According to the modelling done by the Treasury, the implementation of this plan will raise growth to about 3% on average over the next 10 years. Our recovery will be propelled by swift reforms to unleash the potential of the economy, and supported by an efficient state that is committed to clean governance,” Ramaphosa said during a joint sitting of both houses of parliament on Thursday.