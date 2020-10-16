Markets

JSE faces mostly lower Asian markets on Friday

Risk sentiment has waned in the latter part of the week as investors consider US political risks and Covid-19’s resurgence in Europe

16 October 2020 - 07:04 Karl Gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces mixed, but mostly lower, Asian markets on Friday morning, with sentiment under pressure from Covid-19 and US politics. 

Covid-19 infections have accelerated in Europe, prompting additional lockdown restrictions, while the future of a second round of stimulus in the US is still uncertain.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.28%, while the Hang Seng was up 0.7%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.63%.

Gold was down 0.23% to $1,904.18/oz while platinum was flat at $862.79/oz. Brent crude was 0.72% weaker at $42.68 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R16.65/$, having lost 0.6% on Thursday.

“After a week of flat trading, the rand shed some value against the greenback yesterday as broader risk-off sentiment weighed on the currency,” said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Friday, with focus instead on the looming medium-term budget policy statement later in October.

In corporate news, energy group Renergen is due to report its results for the six months to end August later, having said in a recent trading update its headline loss is expected to narrow due to the costs incurred in the prior period’s capital raising. Renergen had listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA active funds underperform despite Covid-19 boosting market volatility

The passive vs active debate has been raging since 2008, and the passive side seems to be winning, at least in SA
Companies
3 hours ago

LVMH enjoys surprise rebound in luxury sales

The upbeat report from the world’s largest luxury company offers a glimmer of hope for others in the sector, including Hermes, says analyst
Companies
13 hours ago

Standard Bank comes clean about R180bn climate risk

Lender says disclosure is an ongoing project and methodologies to measure this type of exposure were still evolving
Companies
14 hours ago

