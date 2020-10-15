Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Pretty words pay no bills When Sipho Pityana spoke at the FT Africa Summit this week, there was a tangible sense of despair at the president’s glacial pace of reform BL PREMIUM

Jonathan Oppenheimer, great-grandson of German immigrant Ernest, who founded Anglo American in 1917, aptly sums up President Cyril Ramaphosa’s progress since taking office in 10 incisive words. "He has done remarkably well, and perhaps not well enough," Oppenheimer told the FT Africa Summit on Monday.

It was probably a fair, if generous, assessment by Oppenheimer, who today runs the family’s investment office. But while we’re finally seeing commendable signs — a wave of state capture arrests, certainty over the expropriation bill — it’s not like the country could afford the energy-sapping delay to get here.