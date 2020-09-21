Vulnerable domestic workers dealt a big blow by Covid-19
21 September 2020 - 18:25
Many of SA’s already vulnerable domestic workers have been left in acute distress by the pandemic and lockdown, with their incomes cut and costs soaring.
This is according to new research from SweepSouth examining the pay and working conditions of domestic workers in SA. Domestic work accounts for 6% of total employment and about 15% of the employment of women in SA.
