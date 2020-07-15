Job axe doesn’t fall equally

What happens in the SA labour market has an impact on a number of welfare measures, including poverty and inequality. This means that understanding the dynamics in the labour market is key to understanding how SA as a society is adapting and evolving in response to Covid-19.

What has been the impact of the pandemic and lockdown? At present, we simply don’t know with certainty, due to a lack of data. But we have analysed the first wave of data from the National Income Dynamics Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram).

The survey asked respondents, aged 18 to 59, about their employment status in February and April, as well as related information about hours of work and earnings. Most of our analysis is thus focused on measuring changes between February and April — giving us a picture of how different things were just before lockdown, and during level 5 of lockdown.

Unsurprisingly, a very high proportion of those surveyed either lost their jobs or were furloughed in April.

In our sample, the proportion of adults who were employed decreased from 57% in February to 48% in April, using the conventional definition of employment.