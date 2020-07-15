Feeding a family

As the data from the National Income Dynamics Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) began to come in during May, it was immediately clear that hunger was widespread.

As is reported elsewhere in the FM this week, 47% of Nids-Cram respondents reported that their households had run out of money to buy food, with 22% reporting that someone in the household had gone hungry in the past seven days. In households with children, 15% of respondents reported that a child had gone hungry in the past seven days.

These statistics are all worrying — and considerably higher than anything we have seen in other household surveys.

However, given that the Nids-Cram survey is sampled to look at the entire population, we could not reliably disaggregate these results and explore the impacts on especially vulnerable groups.

Two groups of people are at particular risk of long-term negative outcomes if they experience hunger: pregnant women, and new mothers and their young babies.

To sample a large enough group of these women, we conducted a separate survey, the Maternal & Child Health (Match) survey. This is completely independent of Nids-Cram.