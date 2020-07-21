NIC SPAULL: National lockdowns and national school closures are not the answer

Last week we launched the results of the National Income Dynamics Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), which showed that 3-million people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and the lockdown, and 2-million were women. As we now contemplate whether to close schools again, we must acknowledge the costs associated with that – to families and especially to women and children.

The government has the incredibly difficult task of balancing plague and famine. What our earlier results showed was that the costs of the lockdown and the pandemic were felt mainly by the poor, the less educated, those in the informal sector, and especially women. Only 5% of the rich lost their jobs, compared with 38% of the poor (where the poor are those earning R3,000 or less a month and the rich are those earning upwards of R24,000 a month).

Government is trying to be responsive to this and is aware who is most affected by these lockdowns. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest speech makes that clear. As he said at the beginning of the month: “The issue of another hard lockdown is something we’re not considering now … the issue of losses of jobs is concerning to us … when we moved to the various other levels, including level 3, we were responding to trying to stem the job losses that could ensue from the hard lockdown.”

Yet we are about to do the exact same thing in schooling: a nationwide lockdown of all schools. The decision to close schools, like the decision to close the economy, should not be taken lightly. It is likely to have far-reaching consequences and would have incredibly high costs for women and children in particular. The question at the heart of opening or closing schools is not whether there are costs to re-opening schools – of course there are – but there are also costs to closing schools. The correct question is whether the costs of school closures outweigh the benefits, and I believe they do. Let me explain why.