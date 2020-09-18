PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA needs to rethink its place and relevance in the global economy

Davies details some of the concerns that businesses still have based on interactions with their clients. He also talks about what needs to be done to get SA back on a growth path, saying the recovery is likely to be state-led, not consumer- or business-led.

In addition to news about moving to level 1, this week Stats SA reported that retail sales contracted 9% year on year in July, while the SA Reserve Bank chose to hold interest rates steady, signalling that cuts to the cost of borrowing have come to an end.

The conversation also touches on the rise and fall of globalisation, SA’s place in the global economy, the role of policy in enabling growth, how other countries are likely to fare, and an outlook for SA.

