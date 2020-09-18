Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: What does venture capital mean in SA?
Michael Avery talks to a panel about how SA needs to see more venture capital money backing more start-ups
18 September 2020 - 15:23
The US venture-capital industry is envied throughout the world as an engine of economic growth. Although the collective imagination romanticises the industry, it can be a brutal and lonely place.
If we are serious about growing the economy through supporting new businesses, and not just mom-and-pop-type small and micro businesses, we have to start seeing growth in start-ups, and more venture-capital money backing more investable ideas the same way it is done in the US.
Michael Avery talks to Savca CEO Tanya van Lill; Stephan Lamprecht, the MD of Venture Solutions and Andrea Böhmert, co-managing partner at Knife Capital
