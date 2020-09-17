Economy Reserve Bank signals that easing cycle is done According to some economists the decision suggests that the Bank’s aggressive rate cutting cycle has bottomed out for now BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank, one of the most aggressive rate cutters among emerging markets since the outbreak of Covid 19, signalled that the easing cycle has ended for now, ending a meeting without a reduction for the first time in 2020.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 3.5% on Thursday and said its modelling suggested that rates may start rising in 2021, even as it forecast a deeper economic contraction and slower inflation. The decision was not unanimous, with two out of five members favouring another reduction. Some analysts said the Bank’s aggressive rate cutting cycle since the onset of the crisis has, for now bottomed out.