Economy

Infrastructure fund money untouched despite Covid-19

An initial R10bn for the state's long awaited infrastructure fund remains in place despite extensive reprioritisation of the budget

17 August 2020 - 17:24 Lynley Donnelly
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The R10bn in initial funding set aside to kick-start the government’s long-awaited infrastructure fund, has not been touched despite the damage the Covid-19 crisis has had on the state’s finances, according to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane

Though the crisis necessitated extensive reprioritisation of government spending in the recent supplementary budget, the money will be available to the fund — which is aimed at funding and co-financing blended finance programmes and projects, and promoting private sector partnerships in developments.

The fund, first mooted in 2018, is an integral part of the state’s infrastructure ambitions. Infrastructure development is integral to government's recovery efforts to stimulate growth in the wake of the devastating effects of lockdown imposed to slow the pandemic, which has come at a time of reduced fiscal space.

Mogajane was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the fund, signed between Infrastructure SA (ISA) (which is housed in the department of public works and infrastructure), the Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern African (DBSA). The memorandum is a milestone towards the start-up of the fund, which will be established through a dedicated implementation unit housed in the DBSA

“The R10bn is there, we didn’t touch it,” said Mogojane, despite the difficulties the state faced in finding resources to deal with Covid-specific challenges.

He said they tried as much as they could to not erode infrastructure budgets further.

Mogojane also gave assurances that the state would work to prevent corruption becoming a feature of its infrastructure programme, as has been seen in others such as the 2010 World Cup, which was dominated by anticompetitive behaviour by various constructions companies in the bidding for contracts.

“We’ve got systems in place, we’ve got mechanisms in place, we’ve got procurement rules in place,” he said. “We will ensure what we saw in the 2010 World Cup infrastructure projects does not happen again.”

In the 2020 budget, the state committed to R10bn in funding for the agency over the coming three years, with R4bn to be paid in the 2021/2022 financial year and a further R6bn in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Ultimately, however, the state intends to commit R100bn in seed capital over 10 years, with the hopes of unlocking about R1-trillion in investments from the private sector.

In July, public works minister Patricia de Lille, in line with the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission (PICC) gazetted the first tranche of infrastructure projects or strategic integrated projects (SIPs), identified by the government.

The SIPs include projects in areas such as water and sanitation, energy, transport and agriculture and agro-processing.

The water and sanitation SIP covers a series of 11 sub-projects, worth R106bn in investment, that will create about 25,000 direct jobs, according to the state.

These projects include the second phase of the Mokolo crocodile water augmentation project in Limpopo, which will increase water supply in the Lephalale region, in part as a second water source for the Medupi and Matimba power stations, and to help meet the growing demand for water in Lephalale municipality.

Energy projects worth R58bn, with the potential of creating 6,000 jobs, include the emergency power purchase procurement programme of up to 2,000MW of new generation capacity in SA from independent power producers (IPP) projects.

According to Kgosientso Ramokgopa, CEO of ISA and former Gauteng MEC for economic development, many of these projects have been funded, either through the debt capital markets or by the project sponsors in the private sector.

In these instances, what remains for the state is to invest in the bulk infrastructure, he said.

The fund is, however, assisting with other requirements to ensure certain projects can be implemented, such as seeking sovereign guarantees and increases for borrowing limits on projects that are largely being undertaken by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), and water projects under the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, he said.

These projects are otherwise “shovel ready” and could be implemented tomorrow, he said.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

