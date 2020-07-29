Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: SIPs away!

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what the government’s infrastructure projects will entail

29 July 2020 - 14:58 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Government has finally unveiled 50 strategic infrastructure projects (SIPs) and 12 special projects involving a total investment of R360bn, as the first tranche of a huge infrastructure expenditure programme to drive the post-coronavirus economic recovery effort.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency; and Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist, about what these projects entail.

