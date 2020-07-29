WATCH: SIPs away!

Government has finally unveiled 50 strategic infrastructure projects (SIPs) and 12 special projects involving a total investment of R360bn, as the first tranche of a huge infrastructure expenditure programme to drive the post-coronavirus economic recovery effort.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency; and Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist, about what these projects entail.