Deputy finance minister David Masondo finds his stride
David Masondo has the unenviable task of championing the National Treasury’s pro-growth reforms to a ruling party that has shown little appetite for policy change
30 July 2020 - 05:00
Deputy finance minister David Masondo, 45, is considered one of SA’s brightest, upcoming government ministers. He’s also seen as closer to the Left than finance minister Tito Mboweni, with more challenging views on hot-button issues, including whether SA should finance its burgeoning fiscal deficit through quantitative easing.
In a development that is likely to place Masondo more firmly in the spotlight, he has been tasked by Mboweni with shepherding through the pro-growth economic reforms contained in the National Treasury’s growth document.
