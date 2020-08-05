Economy

PODCAST | The evolution and contribution of women to the economy

05 August 2020 - 20:14 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: TimesLIVE

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re discussing the evolution and contribution of women to the economy  in celebration of Women’s Month.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Liberty — Daphne Rampersad, head of financial planning at Liberty and Babazile Mbetse, head of group public relations — to discuss the issues.

The discussion begins with Mbetse talking about Liberty Blue Table Sessions, a series of online conversations  that examine  the economic and relational value that women bring to the economy during Covid-19 and beyond.

Rampersad explains the concept of “Womenomics”, and gives us some statistics to illustrate its impact. Women still face considerable challenges when it comes to being empowered economically, with women in SA earning on average 27% less than men.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Furthermore, the household and care work done by women amounts to 53% of SA's GDP. The discussion explores how the Blue Table Sessions came about, the importance for a business such as Liberty to address these issues, and how people can access the series.

The conversation also touches on how women contribute to the South African economy, the attitudes women have towards financial planning, risk planning and even investing, and the challenges they face.

Rampersad and Mbetse also gives us an idea of how their careers have progressed over time and share their thoughts on the gains, if any, of uplifting women in the economy. They also give some advice on how women can master their personal finances.

