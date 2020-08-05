PODCAST | The evolution and contribution of women to the economy

Furthermore, the household and care work done by women amounts to 53% of SA's GDP. The discussion explores how the Blue Table Sessions came about, the importance for a business such as Liberty to address these issues, and how people can access the series.

The conversation also touches on how women contribute to the South African economy, the attitudes women have towards financial planning, risk planning and even investing, and the challenges they face.

Rampersad and Mbetse also gives us an idea of how their careers have progressed over time and share their thoughts on the gains, if any, of uplifting women in the economy. They also give some advice on how women can master their personal finances.

