Careers My Brilliant Career: I remind myself that my community needs me more than ever Nontuthuzelo (Ntutu) Sibango is a pharmacist, has her own pharmacy in Mthatha and is also the founder of Charity Club, which helps disadvantaged young people realise their sporting dreams BL PREMIUM

Tell me about the work you do as a pharmacist.

I am a healthcare professional who always ensures that patients get the right and safe medication for their illness. I also make it a point that every patient takes home medication that they can use effectively and that they know all the contraindications and side effects.