Asset manager Ninety One warns of lifting lockdowns too early

Lifting Covid-19 lockdowns too early may have a lasting impact on economies as a recurrence could cause more destruction across global markets, says Ninety One’s co-head for asset growth, Philip Saunders.

“We’re going to see a variably geometric type approach but I think now there is a sense of urgency to start to peel back the lockdowns to actually limit the economic damage that’s been done,” Saunders said on a call to investors on Monday.

“From a harsh dispassionate point of view, there is no perfect solution. There is a tendency to overreact a bit in the first instance, and I think that is being gradually recognised,” he said.

Governments around the world have imposed lockdowns in a bid to contain and manage the spread of the coronavirus. Global markets have as a result seen a major sell-off spurred by fears related to the virus.

SA, which has 1,655 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 deaths, is also under a 21-day lockdown that is expected to end on April 16. Almost 1.3-million cases have been recorded worldwide and more than 70,900 deaths from the virus.

Saunders said there was going to be a move to progressively get people back to work, simply because the economic pain of not doing that was probably greater than the risk of going back too quickly and letting the virus rip again.