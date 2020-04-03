Fitch downgrades SA further into junk in another blow for local markets

SA was dealt another blow late on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk, just a week after Moody’s Investors Service stripped it of its last remaining investment grade. The rand extended its losses, crashing through R19/$.

Fitch said it had cut SA one notch to BB from BB+ because the country lacked a “clear path towards” stabilising its debt position, a situation that would be worsened by the effect of the Covid-19 shock on economic growth and public finances.

It maintained a negative outlook, meaning the next move is more likely to be further down the junk scale, because it saw “the prospect of further significant upside pressure on government debt and additional downside risks associated with the global shock”.

The Fitch move came at the end of a difficult week for markets, with general volatility worsened by concern that SA’s credit-rating downgrade by Moody’s would lead to an exodus of funds, increasing government’s borrowing costs at a time when a shrinking economy will decimate its tax collection.

While the Fitch move may be seen as less important than that of Moody’s, which put SA into junk with all three major companies and on course to fall out of key indices such as the FTSE World Government Bond Index, it reinforces negative sentiment towards an economy that slipped into recession even before the coronavirus outbreak.