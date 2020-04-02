News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni now has President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backing to reform SA’s badly listing economy

02 April 2020 - 05:00

A good week

There weren’t many cheers when Moody’s junked us on Friday — except from finance minister Tito Mboweni, who now has President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backing to reform SA’s badly listing economy. Mboweni’s voice of reason has long fallen on deaf ears, but maybe the forces of radical economic transformation and the unions will finally pay attention. We’d start with a bloated civil service, red tape, labour laws and malfunctioning municipalities, not a new unit in the finance ministry, however snappy its name. But that’s us.

A bad week

Medical experts now expect the coronavirus to kill more US citizens than twice the toll of the Vietnam War. On a day when the US recorded 500 more Covid-19 deaths, President Donald Trump thought fit to boast to reporters on the White House lawns that his hair blowing in the breeze was his own. The rest of the world has long known Trump has an empathy deficit, but the tone of his public statements — and his handling of this tragedy — make it clear that his preoccupation is nothing other than his own reputation.

PETER BRUCE: Can Cyril change the ANC’s tune amid Moody’s blues?

Ramaphosa has to move ahead or get out of the way. Reform has to come or we all crumble, rich and poor, big companies and small
Opinion
1 day ago

Donald Trump chose market over lives

Due to a leadership failure US is now the hub of a global pandemic
Opinion
1 day ago

