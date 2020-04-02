A good week for Tito Mboweni

A bad week

Medical experts now expect the coronavirus to kill more US citizens than twice the toll of the Vietnam War. On a day when the US recorded 500 more Covid-19 deaths, President Donald Trump thought fit to boast to reporters on the White House lawns that his hair blowing in the breeze was his own. The rest of the world has long known Trump has an empathy deficit, but the tone of his public statements — and his handling of this tragedy — make it clear that his preoccupation is nothing other than his own reputation.