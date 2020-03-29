National

SA reports second death from Covid-19 as infection numbers continue to increase

29 March 2020 - 21:31 Genevieve Quintal
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Picture: 123rf.com/betonstudio
SA has recorded its second Covid-19 death, this time in KwaZulu-Natal, as the number of infections increased to 1,280,  health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening.

A 74-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus, had been in ICU and on a ventilator in a private hospital in Ladysmith, and had an underlying skin cancer condition.

Mkhize said the man had travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and returned home with flu symptoms. It was confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

The man’s family, 14 health workers, including three specialist doctors, who were in contact with the man were now in quarantine and being monitored, Mkhize said.

The first reported death from the coronavirus in SA was reported on Friday.

The number of reported Covid-19 cases has now increased by 93 since Saturday evening.

According to the government's official coronavirus website a total of 31,963 tests have been conducted in SA.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of SA’s outbreak, with 584 cases. Western Cape has 310 and KwaZulu-Natal 167. Free State has 72 cases, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape each have 12, Mpumalanga 11, while the North West has 6 and Northern Cape has 6. However, 100 cases are unallocated to provinces.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Thirteen health workers among the infected as Covid-19 tally rises to 1,187

A total of 13 health-care workers, including 11 doctors, have been confirmed to have the coronavirus
National
1 day ago

Only one Covid-19 death in SA, says Zweli Mkhize

A total of 55 people are in hospital (both private and public); four people are in ICU; three are on ventilators; and there have been 31 recoveries
National
1 day ago

Government warns no bending of the rules while SA is in lockdown

Departments and ministers lay down the law to prevent people leaving homes amid virus outbreak
National
2 days ago

