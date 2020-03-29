SA reports second death from Covid-19 as infection numbers continue to increase

SA has recorded its second Covid-19 death, this time in KwaZulu-Natal, as the number of infections increased to 1,280, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening.

A 74-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus, had been in ICU and on a ventilator in a private hospital in Ladysmith, and had an underlying skin cancer condition.

Mkhize said the man had travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and returned home with flu symptoms. It was confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

The man’s family, 14 health workers, including three specialist doctors, who were in contact with the man were now in quarantine and being monitored, Mkhize said.

The first reported death from the coronavirus in SA was reported on Friday.