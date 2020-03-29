MPs need to exercise oversight over enforcement of lockdown, says DA

MPs need to exercise oversight over the way the lockdown is being enforced by, among others, members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), says DA interim leader John Steenhuisen

He has proposed that the National Assembly establish a special ad hoc committee to do this.

Steenhuisen put the proposal in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise. He emphasised the need for the National Assembly to exercise continuous oversight over the government and organs of state to ensure that civil liberties are protected during the lockdown.