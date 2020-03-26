Independent power producers of above 1MW will need licences
26 March 2020 - 19:53
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has gazetted an updated schedule to the Electricity Regulation Act with the provision that any entity that wants to generate energy greater than 1MW must obtain a licence from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).
The schedule is an updated version of one first published in 2017 and was revised to remove certain errors.
