New power capacity trapped in red tape National Energy Regulator of SA process will delay for years the capacity coming on line

The short-term emergency measures to procure more electricity generation that President Cyril Ramaphosa promised last December have become ensnarled in red tape, and it will be years rather than months before new capacity comes on line.

The latest roadblock is the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which must “concur” with a determination under the Electricity Regulation Act issued by minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe before the procurement can begin.