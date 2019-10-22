Economy

Reserve Bank’s leading indicator slips for 11th straight month

The Bank compiles the leading indicator by looking at monthly movements in economic indicators such as building plans passed, commodity prices and new cars sold

22 October 2019 - 10:29 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NINRUT123RF
Picture: 123RF/NINRUT123RF

The SA Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator fell for the 11th consecutive month in August on an annualised basis, again confirming that SA's fragile economy is struggling to gain momentum.

The indicator fell 1.3% to 103.8 points, slightly better than the 103.7 expected in the Bloomberg consensus.

The indicator is a strong projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next 6-12 months. It has consistently shown that local businesses are holding back on investment, and that the confidence boost that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to the presidency in early 2018 has faded. 

The indicator fell 0.1% month on month, the Bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Decreases in five of the 10 available component time series outweighed increases in the remaining five.

The largest negative contributions to the movement in the composite leading business cycle indicator in August came from a decrease in the SA export commodity price index (dollar based) and a deterioration in the BER’s business confidence index.

The largest positive contributions came from an increase in the number of residential building plans approved and a widening in the interest-rate spread.

The Bank compiles the leading indicator by assessing monthly movements in various economic indicators such as building plans passed, commodity prices and new passenger vehicles sold.

The composite coincident business cycle indicator, which moves in line with current economic growth, decreased 0.4% in August from the previous month.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Medium-term budget likely to be held a day earlier

The date has been moved to accommodate the president’s travel arrangements
Economy
5 days ago

Eskom power cuts return to haunt SA’s economy

As Eskom faces a rafts of unplanned plant outages and reinstitutes rotational power cuts SA, and investors, are reminded how close to the edge the ...
Economy
5 days ago

Retail sales growth continues to slow in August

The slow pace of retail growth has led some economists to believe it could mean another possible contraction of the economy in the third quarter
Economy
5 days ago

Corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA R500bn, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president warned investors on Monday that the impact of state capture was even greater than previously imagined — about a tenth of SA’s GDP
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Number of tourists from seven of the top 10 countries visiting SA declines

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer inflation, business conditions in sharp focus

Economy

Calls to drop inflation targeting, loosen rates are inconsistent with policy, ...

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.