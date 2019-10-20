ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer inflation and business conditions in sharp focus

Consumer inflation and SA’s business conditions are in focus in the week ahead, though any positive surprises may be overshadowed by rolling blackouts.

Unreliable electricity supplies were a major factor in SA’s shock 3.2% first-quarter GDP contraction.

“Load-shedding is estimated to be costing the economy in the region of R2bn a day and poses a significant threat to the local GDP,” said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes.

“A downward adjustment in the GDP forecast to 0.8% could now be an overestimation, depending on the duration and intensity of rolling blackouts throughout the country,” she said.

The Reserve Bank leading indicator for August is expected to show an 11th consecutive month of decline on Tuesday.