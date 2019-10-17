Economy

Medium-term budget likely to be held a day earlier

17 October 2019 - 11:45 Lynley Donnelly
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has announced that the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is likely to be held at day earlier than planned.

He made the announcement in his opening remarks at an economics colloquium held in Pretoria on Thursday.

The timing of the mid-term budget has already been moved once before from the usual second-last week of October to the 30th of the month. The step was intended to cater for the international travel commitments of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Mboweni said it is now likely to take place on October 29 as the president may be out of the country. He made the announcement to “avoid any rumour mongering in the market”.

This year’s mid-term budget is being keenly watched by business, investors and ratings agencies. In it, Mboweni is expected to outline the state of the government’s finances after additional spending pressure to shore up troubled power utility Eskom. Poor economic growth and lower tax revenues are also expected to weigh on the budget.

Mboweni is also expected to present a finalised version of the National Treasury’s economic strategy document for the country, which was published in August. 

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

If Tito Mboweni plans to put SA on the right track, the budget will be a bitter pill to swallow

With his medium-term budget policy statement a fiscal rubicon, the finance minister is having to grapple with hard realities, writes Peter Worthington
Opinion
3 days ago

Business and ratings agencies eye medium-term budget for evidence of turnaround

Steps to halt the slide in the government’s finances and action on parastatals such as Eskom will be crucial
Economy
6 days ago

