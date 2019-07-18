Reserve Bank gives government growth challenge after delivering minimal rate cut

The SA Reserve Bank resisted calls for a more aggressive cut in interest rates even as it slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast, challenging the government to do its bit by delivering on long-promised structural reforms.

The central bank, which on Thursday provided some much-needed relief for consumers by cutting interest rates for the first time since March 12 2018, cited “fiscal risks” among factors undermining the rand, highlighting the challenge facing finance minister Tito Mboweni as he seeks to convince ratings companies he can get the nation’s finances into shape.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Reserve Bank challenges state on structural reforms

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.