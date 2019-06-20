News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation accelerated slightly in May
Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data
20 June 2019 - 10:04
Inflation accelerated slightly to 4.5% in May, but remains at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.
While petrol prices continued to rise in May, subdued food price growth and underlying inflation countered this.
Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga joined Business Day TV to find out if the latest inflation data will convince the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates at its next monetary policy committee meeting.
Or listen to the full audio: