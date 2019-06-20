Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why inflation accelerated slightly in May

Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data

20 June 2019 - 10:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/lculig
Picture: 123RF/lculig

Inflation accelerated slightly to 4.5% in May, but remains at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

While petrol prices continued to rise in May, subdued food price growth and underlying inflation countered this.

Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga joined Business Day TV to find out if the latest inflation data will convince the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates at its next monetary policy committee meeting.

Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Inflation accelerates slightly in May

Inflation has quickened compared with April, but remains the within the Reserve Bank’s target range
Economy
1 day ago

LETTER: Low inflation a priority

Turok is wrong to suggest sacrificing some inflation for growth
Opinion
2 days ago

Inflation numbers add to case for lower interest rates

Increasingly dovish sentiment of major central banks and stronger rand give impetus to calls for a rates cut
Economy
17 hours ago

Reserve Bank signals cut in interest rates likely

Food prices, weak demand in the economy and moderating wage growth have eased inflation
Economy
2 days ago

Rand firms below R14.50/$ despite disappointing inflation data

Consumer inflation was slightly higher than expected in May at an annualised 4.5%, although this is still the mid-point of the Reserve Bank's range
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.