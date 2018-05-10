SA’s economic growth for 2018 gets off to a dire start

He added that strong economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 created a high basis for comparison.

According to the IMF’s world economic outlook, economic growth is expected to strengthen to 1.5% in 2018 from a previous forecast of 0.9%, and to and 1.7% in 2019, also from 0.9%. This comes after growth was revised down to below 1% in January.

The World Bank expects growth to accelerate to 1.4% in 2018 from a previous estimate of 1.1%; economic growth is expected to remain below 2% in the medium term.

Even with the bleak outlook for growth in the first quarter, Ashbourne said: "We retain the view that economic growth will accelerate over the course of 2018 as a whole."

The mining figures were partially a result of temporary maintenance-related shutdowns in the platinum sector, which cut output in February and March, said Ashbourne.

Stronger global demand and firmer international commodity prices are expected to support production and exports in 2018, said the Nedbank Group Economic Unit.

The Manufacturing Circle, the voice for the sector, warned that manufacturing remains volatile. "We need to keep a close eye on how the manufacturing environment monitors and responds to such changes in circumstances in the short term."

Despite a rosier outlook for the year, the first quarter figures may come as a shock after stronger than anticipated growth in 2017.