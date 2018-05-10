WATCH: Can SA survive the fallout of US’s decision to leave Iran deal?

US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the nuclear deal with Iran, and plans to impose further crippling sanctions on the major oil producer.

Trump has further suggested that any country that continues to support Iran risks sanctions being imposed on them.

Meanwhile, SA has become dependent on Iranian oil and the two countries are determined to cement ties. And, worryingly, Bloomberg Economics has ranked SA as the most vulnerable country to Iran sanctions.

Ross Harvey, lead for extractive industries and governance of Africa’s resources programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs, spoke to Business Day TV about the possible risks to SA of Trump’s decision to leave the nuclear deal with Iran.