News Leader
WATCH: Can SA survive the fallout of US’s decision to leave Iran deal?
US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the nuclear deal with Iran, and plans to impose further crippling sanctions on the major oil producer.
Trump has further suggested that any country that continues to support Iran risks sanctions being imposed on them.
Meanwhile, SA has become dependent on Iranian oil and the two countries are determined to cement ties. And, worryingly, Bloomberg Economics has ranked SA as the most vulnerable country to Iran sanctions.
Ross Harvey, lead for extractive industries and governance of Africa’s resources programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs, spoke to Business Day TV about the possible risks to SA of Trump’s decision to leave the nuclear deal with Iran.
Ross Harvey from the South African Institute of International Affairs talks to Business Day TV
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
The Iran Deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know what will happen. In just a short time, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons.... pic.twitter.com/58qwBLzxIH— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.