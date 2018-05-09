WATCH: How the IMF is both optimistic and concerned about SA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is more upbeat about SA’s growth potential and has raised its growth forecast from 0.9% to 1.5% and 1.7% for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The decision was largely driven by political changes, but the IMF has expressed concern over the proposed national minimum wage that it believes could hamper company competitiveness and employment prospects.

The IMF’s senior resident representative in SA, Montfort Mlachila, spoke to Business Day TV about the decision to raise the country’s growth forecast and the potential risks that could stand in the way of the country realising that growth.