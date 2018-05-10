Economy

Shock fall in factory output delivers second blow to growth outlook

The unexpected contraction follows a much steeper than expected decline in mining production

10 May 2018 - 13:22 Sunita Menon
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Manufacturing output declined 1.3% in March — a second blow to SA’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) prospects following a shock 8.4% decline in mining output reported earlier on Thursday.

Statistics SA reported manufacturing output declined 1.7% during the first quarter while mining output declined 2.5% during the first quarter.

The figure confounded the economists’ consensus that annual manufacturing output growth would accelerate to about 1% in March from February’s 0.5%.

The February figure was revised down by Stats SA from the originally reported 0.6%.

The drop in manufacturing output was foreshadowed by the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI), which fell to 46.9 in March from 50.8 in February, its lowest reading since December.

FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said last week: “The big slump in the Absa PMI number in March raises the possibility of a disappointing number next week. Overall, however, as domestic household consumption begins to gain momentum, we expect the manufacturing numbers to begin showing a modest improvement through the year."

Petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic production fell down 6.3%, contributing a 1.5 percentage point drop to the total.

Wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing production fell 6.1%, contributing a 0.7 of a percentage point decline.

Mining production falls much further than expected, in bad sign for GDP

In addition to a sharp decline in March, the growth reported for February has been revised lower
Economy
1 hour ago

South African manufacturers have turned gloomy again

The Absa/BER purchasing managers index for the sector is back below the crucial 50-point level, thanks in part to a sharp drop in new sales orders
Economy
1 month ago

How to get SA going: deindustrialisation

The economy must reverse decades of deindustrialisation if it is to tackle the country’s urgent challenges
Features
7 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' needs vision and smart programmes for reindustrialisation

Productive capacities must be diversified to undo incumbency and overreliance on resource-based sectors, writes Sumayya Goga
Opinion
7 hours ago

