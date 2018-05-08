Economy

SA’s foreign exchange reserves shrink in April

Reserve Bank says the decrease in the reserves is due to the government’s foreign exchange payments and the appreciation of the US dollar against most currencies

08 May 2018 - 08:43 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s foreign exchange reserves shrank 0.9% to $49.54bn in April from $49.98bn in March, the Reserve Bank reported on Tuesday morning.

"The decrease of $440m in the gross reserves reflects the foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government and the appreciation of the US dollar against most currencies, which was partially offset by the matured foreign exchange swaps conducted for liquidity management purposes," the Reserve Bank said.

The value of the central bank’s gold holdings fell to $5.29bn from $5.33bn due to a decline in the average gold price to $1,313.37/oz in April from $1,323.15/oz in March.

The rand weakened to average R12.43 to the dollar in April from R11.87/$ in March.

The outflow of foreign currency deposits slowed to $8.36bn in April from $8.59bn in March.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA on track for moderate food-price inflation, ...
Economy
2.
Stronger rand puts brakes on SA’s motor industry
Economy
3.
WATCH: Donald Trump extends his trade tiff to SA
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining expected to weigh ...
Economy
5.
Competition policy can open up SA’s economy, says ...
Economy

Related Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining expected to weigh down growth
Economy

SA on track for moderate food-price inflation, say analysts
Economy

EDITORIAL: No time for complacency
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.