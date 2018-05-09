WATCH: What SA could lose if the promise to rein in spending is broken

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has warned that the country will struggle to meet its promise to cut spending if the government and unions fail to agree on inflation-linked wage increases.

The country avoided a downgrade from Moody’s earlier this year based on the promise to cut spending. SA may be in for some trouble as current wage demands exceed inflation.

Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler spoke to Business Day TV about some of the challenges facing the economy.