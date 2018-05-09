Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What SA could lose if the promise to rein in spending is broken

09 May 2018 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Rand SA flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has warned that the country will struggle to meet its promise to cut spending if the government and unions fail to agree on inflation-linked wage increases.

The country avoided a downgrade from Moody’s earlier this year based on the promise to cut spending. SA may be in for some trouble as current wage demands exceed inflation.

Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler spoke to Business Day TV about some of the challenges facing the economy.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

