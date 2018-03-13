Economy

Land expropriation will be handled ‘responsibly’, Nhlanhla Nene reassures investors

13 March 2018 - 14:54 Selcuk Gokoluk
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

London — Land expropriation without compensation would be dealt with in a "responsible manner" that addressed social challenges without affecting the economy negatively, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said.

The government would have concrete proposals for land reform "on the table" by August, Nene told reporters in London, after a series of meetings with investors. The issue "has the potential to be abused" for political purposes, he said.

A parliamentary committee is looking at amending the Constitution to allow land seizures without compensation, a change the DA says would deter investment and curb agricultural production. The ANC, backed by the EFF, argues that existing mechanisms to address inequalities in land ownership are inadequate.

The ANC decided at its December conference, where it elected Cyril Ramaphosa as leader, to pursue expropriation without compensation and also to change legislation to make the Reserve Bank state owned instead of being in private hands. This is not a priority and the Reserve Bank’s mandate and independence is not in question, Nene said.

SA is committed to fiscal consolidation, both on the revenue and expenditure side, and would look to increase capacity at the South African Revenue Service to improve tax collection, Nene said.

The minister and Treasury officials met Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service on Monday, Nene said. SA is seeking to avoid a cut to subinvestment grade by Moody’s, which in November put the nation on review for a downgrade.

The Treasury’s team is scheduled to meet investors in New York later this week.

Bloomberg

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA must cater for new settlement patterns around cities

The normalisation of South Africa’s geography is disruptive, but it is central to economic growth, equality and cultural dynamism
Opinion
11 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up the EFF’s land claims

Julius Malema must show evidence of where and when mass nationalisation secured stability and expanded the economy
Opinion
11 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Both black and white farmers must fight for secure land tenure

There are many varied social interests that want a society in which private ownership of property is protected by law
Opinion
12 hours ago

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game

Beneficiaries of reform are only leaseholders, and holdings by trusts, companies and the state must be included, writes Terence Corrigan
Opinion
1 day ago

TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up

The EFF intends rewarding the ANC with control of the Nelson Mandela Bay region because of the ANC’s shift in land policy
Opinion
1 day ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Land debate the first of many we need to save SA

I do not recall a time, at least in my working life, when we were told that the economy had gone into a recession, and then spending months agonising ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA’s bulk exports rise a far more modest 4.3% ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: The recession that wasn’t and other tales ...
Economy
3.
Investment tracker points to optimism
Economy
4.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
5.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cabal aims for Ivan Pillay in the last kicks of a dying horse
National

Share values trebled in Zuma years
Markets

EDITORIAL: Moody’s reprieve looms
Opinion / Editorials

Ramaphosa tells Moody’s land reform will not negatively affect the economy
Economy

HILARY JOFFE: Escaping recession a welcome surprise, but Ramaphosa will need to ...
Opinion / Columnists

The poor do not live on zero-rated foods alone
Economy

SA’s economy ended the year on a strong note — and the recession never happened
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.