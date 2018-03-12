Share values trebled in Zuma years

For example, any exposure to mining stocks would have left the average investor out of money because of a weaker global commodities cycle during the same period. Rand hedges, banks and financials would have been the best bets, due to the weakening local currency under Zuma.

The rand was at R8.30 when he took over amid a global financial crisis; it increased in value to R6.50 in April 2011. But thereafter sentiment turned negative.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s abrupt removal in December 2015, when the rand hit R17.78/$, was preceded by a gradually depreciating trend. At the beginning of 2014 the rand breached R11, and only a few months later R12. In August 2015 the R13 level was breached. After Pravin Gordhan’s reappointment the rand recovered a lot of the lost ground, firming to R13.42 in March 2017, only to lose ground again after Gordhan was replaced by Malusi Gigaba.

In the light of all this uncertainty, rand hedges remained the average investor’s best bet, notwithstanding the fact that consumer inflation remained relatively well behaved during Zuma’s tenure.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen says what was even more unusual about the South African equity market was that it was regarded as risky by global standards. "And riskier markets go up more and usually down more too."

Inflation was slightly above 6% when Zuma took over — versus the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target, and crossed 6% only marginally at times, even firming to below 4% in 2015.

One major beneficiary of policy changes under Zuma is Aspen Pharmacare, which has been winning large portions of the massive expansion of the roll-out of antiretroviral treatment under Zuma’s administration. This includes a 20% stake in a continuing tender, which ends on April 1, worth an estimated R14bn.

Before this, the company was providing more than 50% of generic antiretrovirals to state-run hospitals.

Aspen’s share price has surged just under 700% since the beginning of 2009.