Ramaphosa tells Moody’s land reform will not negatively affect the economy

The ratings agency will announce its latest outlook on South Africa in two weeks’ time

07 March 2018 - 21:41 Ernest Mabuza
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday held discussions with Moody’s on the various initiatives under way to accelerate the country’s economic growth and create jobs.

At the meeting‚ which comes just two weeks before Moody’s is set to announce its latest outlook on South Africa‚ Ramaphosa also reaffirmed that accelerated land reform would unfold within a clear legal framework and without negatively affecting economic growth‚ agricultural production and food security.

Moody’s is a provider of credit ratings‚ research and risk analysis.

This was the first time that the agency had interacted with Ramaphosa since he was elected president last month.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with Moody’s follows one that newly appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene had with the ratings agency on Monday‚ where he outlined the government’s economic and fiscal plans.

The Presidency said that at the meeting at Tuynhuys in Cape Town‚ Ramaphosa described the new mood of hope‚ renewal and unity in South Africa — and the enthusiasm of its people to contribute to change and development.

"President Ramaphosa said this new enthusiasm was anchoring all efforts to confront the challenges facing South Africa‚ including government’s initiatives to increase investor confidence and reduce policy and regulatory uncertainty‚" the Presidency said in a statement.

It said fresh consultations on the Mining Charter‚ recent measures to strengthen the Cabinet‚ changes in the board and management of Eskom and an inquiry into state capture formed part of the government’s invitation to investors to come to South Africa.

"President Ramaphosa underlined government’s determination to build a social compact of government‚ labour‚ business and civil society to advance investment‚ youth employment and community development."

He also said job creation was government’s most important priority and failure to create such opportunities constituted the greatest risk to the country.

Moody’s is due to announce its latest outlook on March 23.

In November last year‚ Moody’s placed South Africa’s long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings of ‘BAA3’ (one notch above junk status) on a 90-day review for a downgrade.

In November last year‚ S&P Global followed in the footsteps of ratings agency Fitch in downgrading South Africa’s credit rating to full junk status.

TimesLIVE

SA did enough to stave off downgrade, says Nhlanhla Nene

SA’s new finance minister is also optimistic the Treasury will revise the growth rate upwards
1 day ago

SA has window to capitalise on lowest borrowing costs in four years

But waiting for a possible reprieve from Moody’s later in March risks SA paying more, with the Fed almost certain to lift US rates and with ...
6 days ago

S&P Global puts Eskom deeper into junk

Its fall into the C band lowers it from ‘highly speculative’ to ‘substantial risks’, and a negative outlook suggests it could be headed for ‘default ...
7 days ago

Fitch doubts government’s ability to tighten its belt

The ratings agency has issued a lukewarm report on the budget, voicing its concern about Eskom, public sector wage negotiations, free tertiary ...
12 days ago

Rating agencies have given SA’s budget a preliminary thumbs-up, says Treasury

Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s are of the view that the Treasury has done well and government finances have improved since ...
13 days ago

