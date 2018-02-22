Brazil’s slow progress offers SA lessons

The head of S&P’s SA office, Konrad Reuss, drew the analogy with Brazil and sounded just this warning when he spoke at the Gordon Institute of Business Science on Tuesday. "It’s now all about that SA can prove we can do better than Brazil in the next three to five years," he said.

But the message from Reuss, and from S&P’s competitors, has been one of caution.

S&P’s official comment the day Ramaphosa was sworn in was: "Economic growth remains low, impeding the path to fiscal consolidation. We think the government will attempt to introduce offsetting measures in an effort to improve budgetary outcomes, but these may not be sufficient to stabilise public finances in the near term."

Fitch said on Monday that Jacob Zuma’s resignation had reduced the risk of policy paralysis and Ramaphosa would "bring a greater focus to improving governance and strengthening economic and fiscal policy, which is likely to contribute to a recovery in business confidence and growth". However, said Fitch sovereign analyst Jan Friederich: "Whether this will be sufficient to lead to a significant improvement in the government debt trajectory and trend growth is uncertain."

The quietest of the three has been Moody’s, whose sovereign analyst Zuzana Brixiova said: "Moody’s is closely watching developments in SA and is focused on the policy implications of changes in leadership.

"The key point from a credit perspective will be the new leadership’s response to SA’s economic and fiscal challenges and progress in implementing reforms addressing them."

It is, however, Moody’s that matters the most at this point. S&P and Fitch already have SA’s ratings — both local and foreign currency — on junk status. Both now have "stable" outlooks on the ratings so they won’t take SA down any further unless things get worse.

By contrast, Moody’s still has SA on investment grade but the clock is ticking after it put SA on watch for a downgrade on November 24, promising to pronounce after the budget. As long as SA is still investment grade on the Moody’s scale, it can stay in the key Citi World Government Bond Index and though it is not clear how much capital would flow out if SA were junked by Moody’s and fell out of the index, Citi economist Gina Schoeman points out that SA’s inclusion in the index five years ago has meant strong capital inflows, in good times and bad, into SA’s bond market.

Over that period, foreign ownership of SA’s local currency bonds (denominated in rand) has climbed steeply (see graph), to an unprecedented 45%. And, said Schoeman, this meant SA had to appease those foreign investors and had no option but to do austerity.