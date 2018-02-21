DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'

However, PwC said the VAT increase was the correct approach “as we see further reliance on indirect taxes”.

“This raises large amounts of revenue with relatively small increases in rates due to its broad base and economic efficiency. The fact that there is no amended list of zero-rated foodstuffs is positive as it maintains the integrity and efficiency of the South African VAT system.”

‘Smack in the face’

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the budget as an “insult to poor people”, saying it was a consequence of nine years of mismanagement by the ANC administration and was a clear signal of “a drunk government with power”.

This was also echoed by the DA’s finance spokesperson Alf Lees, who said the increase in taxes was “symptomatic of an ANC government which has failed to plan ahead and make the necessary cost-cutting measures to shield ordinary citizens from poverty.”

“The VAT increase of one percentage point is a smack in the face for the millions of South Africans who face a daily battle to put food on the table. This increase, combined with the new fuel levy increase, will force poor South Africans to pay more for basic goods, services and transport.”

He said cost-cutting measures put in place would fail to cut wasteful expenditure and “trim the fat” and will, instead, impact on service delivery.

The measures included the reduction of the share of the budget allocated to provinces, human settlements and education infrastructure, along with cuts to local government grants and a reduction in police personnel.

“The choice to cut funding for building schools and employing police officers will only put the futures and safety of our people at risk and is a terrible trade-off,” Lees said.

However, the DA gave the nod to the decision to allocate R57bn over the medium term to poor students in higher education, but warned that this was unsustainable and could not address the decades-long under-funding of the sector.

The party also warned that national debt was set to rise over the next three years, with debt service costs poised to total R592bn over the medium term.

‘Balancing act’

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile described the budget as a “good balancing act”.

Speaking outside Parliament, he said the ANC was happy with the budget, with the minister dispersing funds according to the priorities of the national government, which included support for free higher education for poor students.

The governing party was also pleased that the VAT increase of a single percentage point was balanced by a zero-rating on 19 basic food items, includings maize meal, white and brown bread, samp, rice and paraffin.

He also welcomed the announcement that investment was returning to the country. “The return of Old Mutual from London to the JSE is a clear indication that investors are confident to come back and invest in the country, we welcome that.”

Mashatile also welcomed Gigaba's emphasis on the state paying suppliers and his focus on stabilising public finances.

'Tough but hopeful'

The ANC's official reaction to the budget welcomed it as "tough but hopeful" but, again, blamed a "difficult global environment" for the country's economic woes.

In a statement, the party said the Treasury has balanced the need for fiscal consolidation and strengthening the country's fiscal position on the one hand and the party's historic mission of addressing the legacy of apartheid on the other.

"In this regard, the ANC particularly welcomes the allocation of almost R60bn over the next three years to fund fee-free higher education and training for children from poor and working class backgrounds."

It noted the increase in VAT, but added that the exemption of basic necessities would shield the poorest of the poor from the increase. "We further welcome the above-inflation increases in social grants, which, once again, affirms our commitment to a comprehensive social security net for the most vulnerable in our society."